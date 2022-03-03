Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $10.37 Million in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 122,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,366,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.16% of Metropolitan Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at $19,739,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 6.5% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 163,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $101.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.46. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $48.03 and a 12-month high of $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.