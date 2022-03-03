Invesco Ltd. Sells 33,316 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.97% of UMH Properties worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UMH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,836,000 after buying an additional 44,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 76,547 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 129 shares of company stock valued at $2,995. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UMH opened at $23.80 on Thursday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

