Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,133 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of U.S. Silica worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,995,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,752,000 after purchasing an additional 97,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,182 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Shares of SLCA opened at $13.68 on Thursday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.19 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.86.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

U.S. Silica Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.