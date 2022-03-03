Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,729 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 130,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.01. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

