Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,327 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.57% of Unitil worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 111,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

UTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Unitil stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $843.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

