Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $511,000 Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 600.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 68.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

NYSE:HOG opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

