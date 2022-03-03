SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610,658 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.37% of SelectQuote worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

SelectQuote stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $452.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

