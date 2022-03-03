Millennium Management LLC Has $7.99 Million Stock Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,186 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMGCU. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $647,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 221.7% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 52,666 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 138.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 56,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 32,787 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000.

OTCMKTS RMGCU opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

