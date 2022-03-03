Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 3,658 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWO. State Street Corp raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,385 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,685,000. Natixis bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,285,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,153,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,016,000 after purchasing an additional 670,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,993,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,655,000 after purchasing an additional 528,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $79,648.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TWO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

