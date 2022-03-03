Millennium Management LLC Sells 13,406 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,406 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 15.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter worth approximately $3,822,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,941,000 after acquiring an additional 41,502 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 21.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 384,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,272,000 after acquiring an additional 67,536 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 240.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.60) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Liberum Capital raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Ryanair from €20.50 ($23.03) to €20.00 ($22.47) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.05.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $93.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.85. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

