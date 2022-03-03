Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 29,893 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in E2open Parent by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 91.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter.

E2open Parent stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. E2open Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

