Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,989,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,070,000 after buying an additional 7,477,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,886,000 after buying an additional 3,068,582 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,219,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,670,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,766,000 after buying an additional 1,627,893 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

COLD opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -733.27%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

