Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 13 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,071,000 after purchasing an additional 71,076 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth about $33,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth about $28,175,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 50.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 481.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

TPL stock opened at $1,242.75 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,124.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,223.32.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

