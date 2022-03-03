Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of BRP Group worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 912.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRP opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

