Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Tronox Put Options (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 14,850 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 822% compared to the average volume of 1,611 put options.

Tronox stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Tronox has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tronox will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

