Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $56.00. The company traded as high as $52.37 and last traded at $52.37, with a volume of 809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 28,395 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,859,000 after buying an additional 69,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.46 and a beta of 2.34.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

About Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

