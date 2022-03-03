Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) PT Lowered to $22.00

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $71.53.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the third quarter worth $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 126.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

