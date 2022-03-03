Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SKX. Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of SKX stock opened at $43.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.45. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $35.78 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $15,474,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,390,000 after buying an additional 402,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A. (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.