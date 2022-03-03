iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) PT Lowered to $13.00

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 185.71% from the company’s current price.

ICAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. iCAD has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.21.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). iCAD had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other iCAD news, CEO Michael S. Klein bought 13,475 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $159,761. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iCAD by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iCAD by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in iCAD by 94,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

