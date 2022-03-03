Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Christopher M. Hix Sells 31,207 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 31,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,264,507.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 16.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 55,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 204.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 123,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 83,117 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

