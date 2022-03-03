ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SCO)

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 20,396 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,089% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,716 call options.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $30.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 15,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 460,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 142,454 shares during the period.

