Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 13,846 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,145% compared to the typical volume of 264 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAYW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hayward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

Get Hayward alerts:

In other Hayward news, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,760,996 shares of company stock valued at $55,026,341 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hayward by 43.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,848,000 after buying an additional 2,031,002 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,176,000. Noked Israel Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 86.1% during the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,127,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,962 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,087,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1,857.0% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 681,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after purchasing an additional 646,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Hayward has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29.

Hayward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.