Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 13,846 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,145% compared to the typical volume of 264 put options.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAYW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hayward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.
In other Hayward news, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,760,996 shares of company stock valued at $55,026,341 in the last quarter.
Shares of Hayward stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Hayward has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29.
Hayward Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hayward (HAYW)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.