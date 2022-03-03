$7.75 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.84 billion. SAP reported sales of $7.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $33.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.63 billion to $33.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $35.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.48 billion to $35.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in SAP by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth $31,000.

SAP stock opened at $113.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.13. SAP has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.23.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

