Brian Stevens Sells 2,500 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Stock

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BAX opened at $85.23 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 44.27%.

BAX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Baxter International by 90,079.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 61,254 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 126.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 32.5% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 62,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Baxter International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

