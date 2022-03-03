Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Sells $264,945.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $264,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,381,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,455 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

About Dropbox (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.