Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Sells $264,945.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $264,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.91.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
