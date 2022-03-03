Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Knowles were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KN stock opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,833 shares of company stock worth $3,893,711 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

