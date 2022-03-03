$271.80 Million in Sales Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) to post sales of $271.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $271.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $274.00 million. Zscaler posted sales of $176.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zscaler.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZS. increased their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.70.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total value of $2,145,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS stock opened at $254.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.24 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.13.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zscaler (ZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.