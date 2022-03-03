Eyal C. Attar Sells 36,000 Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

APRE stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.15. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

