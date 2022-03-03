Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American Well were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter worth $1,101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,843,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,593,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $935.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $702,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $160,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,408 over the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

