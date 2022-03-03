Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) SVP Sells $75,283.50 in Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,394,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,493,000 after buying an additional 202,363 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,105,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 265,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Barnes Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,622,000 after purchasing an additional 51,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 782,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 83,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

