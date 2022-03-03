Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,088 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Provident Financial Services worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,120,000 after buying an additional 181,143 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,627,000 after buying an additional 44,946 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,144,000 after buying an additional 67,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 22.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after buying an additional 178,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

In related news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFS opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Provident Financial Services (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.