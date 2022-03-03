Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after buying an additional 29,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 277.9% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 32,979 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $324,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

