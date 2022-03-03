Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 551,073 Shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) by 137.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551,073 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.31% of Group Nine Acquisition worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,018,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 465,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 49,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

GNAC stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

