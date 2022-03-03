MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 335,407 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ING Groep by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ING Groep by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 227,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 183,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($18.31) to €17.00 ($19.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.02) to €10.90 ($12.25) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.40 ($17.30) to €15.60 ($17.53) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

ING Groep stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

