MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,766,000 after buying an additional 46,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,219,000 after purchasing an additional 314,291 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,968,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lincoln National by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,685,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after acquiring an additional 97,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Lincoln National by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after acquiring an additional 532,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $64.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

