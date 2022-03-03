MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 236 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $136.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.03. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

