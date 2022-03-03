Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 53,630 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 25.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCI opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

