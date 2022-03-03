Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 164,323 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 164,323 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,332 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 229.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 148,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 103,734 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $513,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $14,438,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,738.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,248,085 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $86,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $88.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day moving average of $81.47. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,003 shares of company stock worth $1,548,136 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

