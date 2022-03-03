MML Investors Services LLC Has $414,000 Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,191,000 after buying an additional 205,631 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 317,822 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 34.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,247,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,237,000 after purchasing an additional 320,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 16.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,403,000 after purchasing an additional 169,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 109.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 511,133 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB opened at $178.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.14. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.81.

M&T Bank Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.