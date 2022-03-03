StockNews.com Downgrades Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to Sell

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QRTEA. Bank of America lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of QRTEA opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.24). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 6.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.