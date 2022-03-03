Target (NYSE:TGT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.16.

NYSE:TGT opened at $224.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.11 and a 200-day moving average of $235.30. Target has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

