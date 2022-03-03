Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DELL. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.27.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $53.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $10,033,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,433,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

