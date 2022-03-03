Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.33.

Genesco stock opened at $66.22 on Monday. Genesco has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.04.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Genesco will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 74,687 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

