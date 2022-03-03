McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Several other research firms have also commented on MCD. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.37.
NYSE:MCD opened at $240.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.77. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.
In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.
McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.
