Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA: SU) in the last few weeks:

2/21/2022 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €180.00 ($202.25) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/18/2022 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €206.00 ($231.46) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/18/2022 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €160.00 ($179.78) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/17/2022 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €175.00 ($196.63) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/17/2022 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €200.00 ($224.72) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/17/2022 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €133.00 ($149.44) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/15/2022 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €180.00 ($202.25) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/27/2022 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €150.00 ($168.54) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/19/2022 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €165.00 ($185.39) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/19/2022 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €133.00 ($149.44) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/19/2022 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €170.00 ($191.01) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/13/2022 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €200.00 ($224.72) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/12/2022 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €160.00 ($179.78) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/5/2022 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €180.00 ($202.25) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/4/2022 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €200.00 ($224.72) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

EPA:SU opened at €137.58 ($154.58) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €156.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €153.80. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($72.90) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($85.78).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

