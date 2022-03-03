Man Group plc Cuts Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in IMAX were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth $957,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 484,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 34,146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,818,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,494,000 after buying an additional 172,869 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,575,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after buying an additional 177,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 2,011.4% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 132,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.47. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

