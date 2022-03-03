Man Group plc Sells 7,046 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 34.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000.

ECPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $66.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.34. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097 over the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

