Man Group plc Purchases New Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RMBS opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.06 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

