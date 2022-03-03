Man Group plc Sells 14,177 Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,177 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMWB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Similarweb in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMWB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

NYSE:SMWB opened at $14.43 on Thursday. Similarweb Ltd. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.34.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

