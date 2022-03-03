Man Group plc Acquires New Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 58.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,920,000 after purchasing an additional 169,019 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 45.4% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 344,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,261,000 after purchasing an additional 107,651 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 121.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,940,000 after purchasing an additional 94,379 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 102.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,209,000 after purchasing an additional 69,865 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,829,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $3,535,077 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESS. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.53.

ESS opened at $326.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.02 and a 1-year high of $359.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.32%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

